‘Sankalp Saptah Mela’ being held in 68 aspirational blocks of UP

In an attempt to give impetus to government schemes in aspirational development blocks, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government started a week-long initiative ‘Sankalp Saptah’ in 68 blocks of 42 districts of Uttar Pradesh on October 3.

The ‘Sankalp Saptah Mela’ has seen widespread public participation. According to available information, the fairs were organized in all designated 68 blocks at 100 per cent Health Wellness Centers (HWCs) and Sub-Centers (SCs) on Tuesday, with around 99 people attending each centre.

Additionally, an average of 202 people attended the fairs in 99 per cent of the PHCs and CHCs in these blocks. This information is being uploaded to the relevant portal.

A total of 1,59,458 people participated in the fairs organized at 1605 Health Wellness Centers (HWC) and Sub Centers (SC) in 68 blocks of 42 districts whereas as many as 59,255 benefitted from the fairs held at 294 PHCs and CHCs on day one of the event.

Thus, nearly 2.20 lakh people benefitted from the health fairs held at HWCs/SCs and PHCs/CHCs. The highest number of 43 HWCs and SCs were organized in Pilibhit’s Puranpur block, with the participation of 6626 people.

Similarly, in the top 10 PHCs and CHCs of this block’s organized fairs, 2989 people received health check-ups and treatments. ‘Sankalp Saptah’ will run till October 9 and each day of the event will have a different theme.

Themes include prosperity day, cleanliness, education, health, agriculture, well-nourished families. Officials at the Panchayat and Block levels will work on improving essential services related to citizens’ lives under these themes.