Sanjay Singh suspended from RS for remainder of monsoon session

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for “repeatedly violating” the Chair’s directives.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar first named Singh for repeatedly interrupting the proceedings of the House during the Question Hour amid protests by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence and a discussion on the issue.

Amid the din, Singh came near the Chairman’s podium over the Opposition demands after the House resumed proceedings at 12 noon following the first adjournment. Dhankhar asked him to resume his seat but the AAP member kept protesting, forcing the Chair to name him.

Advertisement

Soon after the AAP member was named, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion urging the Chair to suspend the AAP member, saying this kind of behaviour “is completely against the ethics and rules of the House. Sanjay Singh should be suspended from the entire session of the House,” he said.

The Chairman put the motion to vote and said Singh was being suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session “for having repeatedly violated the directives of the Chair”. The Chairman then adjourned the House till 1400 hrs.

Dhankhar had last week cautioned Singh, saying that he will be forced to name the AAP member after he repeatedly protested the proposed bill to replace the Centre’s ordinance for control over services in Delhi.