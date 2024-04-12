Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh, assures AAP support to SP in UP in LS polls

Rajya Sabha member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh met Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday at the state headquarters of his party here this evening.

This meeting took place when Akhilesh Yadav returned straight to Lucknow after the election public meeting in Pilibhit and a program in Sitapur.

Sanjay Singh was also accompanied by his wife Mrs. Anita Singh.

Akhilesh Yadav spoke on phone to Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to inquire about her well-being.

Yadav told media persons that the BJP was misusing constitutional institutions. This method is unethical in democracy.

“Changes in power keep happening, but the way Kejriwal and other leaders are being harassed and kept in Tihar Jail is an attempt to break their morale in which BJP is not going to succeed,” he added.

Sanjay Singh assured that the AAP would extend its full support and cooperation to the SP and INDI alliance to save democracy and end dictatorship. Akhilesh has thanked Aam Aadmi Party for its support.

Both the leaders said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are an election to save the Constitution and democracy. The public will give a befitting reply to the harassing attitude adopted by the BJP towards the opposition.

Yadav said the eyes of the country and the world are on the Lok Sabha elections 2024. “Injustice is being done to the elected head of state. Institutions are being weakened. Leaders are being sent to jail by filing false cases. The Chief Minister of Jharkhand has been kept in jail. The police are making people join BJP by intimidating them,” he added.

Sanjay Singh expressed gratitude for the support of Samajwadi Party in this time of crisis and said that this is an opportunity to mobilize against the dictatorial rule. All AAP workers and leaders will work to make the Samajwadi Party candidates victorious. “We are together in the fight to save the Constitution and democracy,” he added.