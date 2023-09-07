Sanatan controversy raked up to derail country’s progress: Yogi

At a programme organised at Reserve Police Lines, Lucknow on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami here on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that when the entire country is working to move in a positive direction, some people do not like it.

He said, “They should not forget that the Sanatan, which was not destroyed by Ravana’s arrogance, not shaken by Kansa’s roar, not destroyed by the tyranny of Babar and Aurangzeb, how will that Sanatan be erased by these petty parasitic creatures? They should be ashamed of their own actions,” he said

In the programme, CM Yogi attacked the Opposition INDIA alliance on the comment made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi regarding Sanatam Dharma, saying that if there is a crisis in the world Sanatan Dharma would work for the protection of the people.

He further said whenever injustice and atrocities took place in the country our great men guided the society as a special beam of light. “When society is in crisis and people with evil tendencies try to create disturbance in peace, the divine incarnations leave no stone unturned to teach these people a lesson,” CM said.

CS Durgashankar Mishra, DGP Vijay Kumar, SDG law and order Prashant Kumar, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, Minister Dayashankar Singh and other officers and public representatives were present in the programme.

