Samvidhan Diwas: Prez urges all citizens to imbibe Constitutional ideals into their behaviour

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday led the nation in celebrating the ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ to commemorate 75 Years of the adoption of Constitution of India with the aim to honour the contributions of the Constitution’s makers while reiterating the core values enshrined in it.

President Murmu released a commemorative coin and stamp dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. She also released two books –in Sanskrit and Maithili — related to the Constitution of India on the occasion.

She addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman’ ceremony held at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan(old Parliament building).

The President urged all citizens to imbibe the Constitutional ideals into their behaviour and do their fundamental duties, and work towards achieving the national goal of a developed India by 2047.

“Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development…

75 years ago on this very day in this central hall of the Constitution House, the Constituent Assembly did the huge work of drafting the Constitution.”

She stressed that in the last few years, the government has done many unprecedented works for all sections of the society, especially the backward classes. Poor people have now got security related to health, home, and food.

She further said, ”The presence of representatives from all the states in the Constituent Assembly had given strength to the all India consciousness. The books which were released today will give people an introduction to the glorious history of the Constitution.”

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Prime Minister Modi posted a video. Through this, he made people aware of the importance of the Constitution.

In his address, Speaker Om Birla congratulated crores of Indians celebrating Constitution Day today. He said 75 years ago, on this day, our Constitution was codified. ”Under the leadership of the President, the entire country is together expressing gratitude towards the Constitution today. Today, crores of countrymen will take a pledge to take the country forward by reciting the Preamble of the Constitution. With the inspiration of PM Modi, in the year 2015, we took the historic decision to celebrate 26th November as Constitution Day. Our Constitution is the result of years of penance, sacrifice, ingenuity, strength and ability of our people.”

He said in this central hall, after about three years of hard work, they made a Constitution binding the geographical and social diversities of the country into one thread.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said this is an occasion to reflect on nation’s Constitution’s core values and reaffirm our dedication to its guiding principles.

“This momentous day marks a historic milestone as we celebrate 75 years since Bharat adopted its Constitution, a remarkable achievement for the world’s largest and most dynamic democracy. Our nation thrives with remarkable economic growth, robust infrastructure, widespread digital adoption, all getting international recognition. These achievements are vindication that our Constitution has effectively uncured Indian democracy. This masterpiece is a tribute to the profound foresight and unwavering dedication of the founding fathers of our Constitution who for about 3 years shaped our nation’s destiny…”

He said India’s Constitution stands unique as the world’s longest and only illustrated Constitution, featuring artwork that depicts 5,000 years of our civilizational journey.

The VP noted that the Constitution ingeniously establishes democracy’s three pillars: the legislature, the executive & the judiciary.