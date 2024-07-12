Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ will strengthen Indian democracy: Yogi

Praising the Central government announcement declaring June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the decision “commendable.”

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the historic move, he remarked that the horrific memories of the Emergency remain a blot on our democracy. He added that this day would always keep the flame of respect and faith in democratic values alive in the minds of every citizen.

It is noteworthy that the Union home minister shared this decision on social media on Friday, informing that the Central government has issued an official notification to this effect.

CM Yogi also posted on social media platform X with the hashtag #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas, stating, “The Government of India’s decision, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to observe June 25 every year as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ is commendable. On this day in 1975, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had tried to kill Indian democracy by strangling our great Constitution and imposing an ‘Emergency’ on the country.”

He further said, “Democracy was restored in the country through the sacrifices of countless Satyagrahis, but even today, the horrific memories of the Emergency are present like a blot on our democracy. ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ is an effort to keep every Indian alert and cautious about the malicious intentions and conspiracies against the Constitution and democracy by authoritarian, dictatorial parties like Congress. This initiative will strengthen Indian democracy and keep the spirit of respect and faith in democratic values alive in every citizen. Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji for this historic decision. Jai Hind.”