Samajwadi Party takes out march against UP govt, security tight in Lucknow

A large number of security personnel were deployed at the State Assembly as Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday held a protest march against the UP government, raising various demands.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and many party legislators and leaders led the march from the party office to Vidhan Sabha highlighting issues in the state before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commenced today.

“We have come here to protest on the various issues of public interest. This is our constitutional right, but the BJP is not letting the legislators go to the assembly,” said a party leader.

Hitting back at the protest led by Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya said that the march is not related to the benefit of the common people.

“SP’s protest is not related to the benefit of the common people. If they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our government is ready for discussions. Such protests will only create problems for people,” Maurya said.

Maurya also took a jibe at SP and said that the party is jobless now and they have nothing to do.

Massive security deployment in Lucknow had been done in view of the march.

“They had not taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route which would not have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We have no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there would not be a problem,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order Piyush Mordia said.