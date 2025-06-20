Salkhan Fossils Park to be listed in UNESCO’s world natural heritage: UP min

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced the inclusion of Salkhan Fossil Park in Sonbhadra district of the state in UNESCO’s world natural heritage list.

These fossils are important evidence of the early stages of life on Earth, it said.

Advertisement

After the registration in the UNESCO list, tourists and geologists from India and abroad will reach Sonbhadra, which will give a boost to tourism and create income to the local people. Along with this, there will be a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh too.

Advertisement

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said public campaigns will be launched to make local communities aware, and ensure their participation and sustainable protection of the fossil park.

“After being included in the possible list of UNESCO, the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board has intensified efforts to include Salkhan Fossils Park in the permanent list of World Heritage Sites,” he said.

The tourism and culture minister informed that Sonbhadra district is known for natural and beautiful sites. The name of Uttar Pradesh will be recorded in the global tourism list due to increasing crowds of Salkhan Fossil Park.

Singh said according to experts, this fossilite type of stromatolites is estimated to be around 1,400 million years old. The fossil park near Salkhan village, about 15 km from district headquarters Robertsganj, is spread over the Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary and Vindhya Parmala region.

“Spread over an area of about 25 hectares, this site is known for its archaic limestone structures and inaccessible geographical enclosures. Stromatolites present here are counted among the oldest and safe fossils in the world,” the Minister said.

The UP Tourism Minister said that YellowStone Park in the USA is considered to be the oldest zootastic park in the world. Geologists estimate that Salkhan Fossil Park is even more ancient. Salkhan Fossil Park will be established not only for India but also as an important geological and cultural heritage for the whole of humanity, he added.

He informed that on the instructions of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the tourism department is making every effort to register Salkhan Park in the list of UNESCOs and it will be achieved soon.

State Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra said that,” it is not just a matter of fossils, but we are talking about the heritage that connects us with the early days of the earth. The status of UNESCO will increase the security of these invaluable heritage as well as local pride and economic opportunities.”