Salasar Balaji Temple in Churu, Rajasthan, will remain closed for devotees till October 31 due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the temple management committee, Sri Hanuman Seva Samiti and the district administration. As a result of this decision, in 266 years, the temple will not be able to organise its annual fair that would take place on the first full moon night in month of October.

The temple management has requested devotees to subscribe to the Salasar Balaji’s social media accounts to listen to its aarti.

Rajasthan Covid-19 case load currently is at 92,536 cases with 14,958 active cases. The state has added 1,580 new cases in the last 24 hours.