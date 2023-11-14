Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy passes away at 75

Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy passed away following a cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday. He was 75. Roy was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on 12 November, 2023. According to a statement from the Sahara India Pariwar, Roy was suffering from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.

“It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon’ble ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara. Saharasri ji an inspirational leader and visionary, passed away on 14th November 2023 at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes,” the statement read.

“His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege to work alongside him,” the group said.

Born on June 10, 1948 in Bihar’ Araria, Subrata Roy went on to build a mega empire in multiple sectors, including finance, real estate, media, and hospitality.