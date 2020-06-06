Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who had defected from the Congress a few months back, on Saturday dismissed all speculations of him leaving his new party which he joined in March, allegedly due to differences with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh unit of the saffron party.

“Sadly, false news travels faster than the truth,” Scindia posted on Twitter.

Amid rumours on social media about his Twitter bio which doesn’t carry BJP as his current party and says “Public servant, cricket enthusiast” he clarified that he never added BJP to his bio.

“There has been no change in my Twitter bio. The reports going on in the media have no basis. People should not pay attention to such rumours. The things that were there in the bio at the time of my joining the BJP are still there. There was only a change of photo on Twitter handle when I came in,” news agency IANS quoted him as saying.

Scindia quit the Congress on March 10 and later joined the BJP the very next day. His resignation from the Congress triggered a revolt in the Madhya Pradesh party unit, with 22 MLAs who belong to his camp also tendering their resignations. This led to collapse of the Kamal Nath-led state government in March.

22 MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned from the Congress, paving way for the BJP to come to power in the state again. Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as chief minister of the state three months back.

According to the former Guna MP’s supporters, this must be the handiwork of his rivals who are afraid of his popularity and goodwill.