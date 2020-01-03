Congress worker Sadaf Jafar, former IPS officer SR Darapuri, Pawan Rao Ambedkar and several others who had been arrested for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh were granted bail by a district court on Friday.

The sessions court had rejected their bail pleas after which they approached the district court for the bail.

The Hazratganj police in Lucknow had booked Jafar and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1932.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had slammed the government for arresting Jafar. She said that the government had ‘crossed all limits of humanity’ by arresting Jafar who has two minor children and Darapuri, a retired IPS officer.

A petition was filed in the Allahabad High Court for quashing the FIR against Jafar, calling her arrest illegal. On Thursday, the High Court had asked the government to file a reply in the matter within two weeks.

In connection with the protests against the CAA on December 19, more than 100 people were arrested by the police.