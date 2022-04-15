The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said the dual jurisdiction of Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) was coming in the way of proceeding against drugs and weapon smugglers in the border belt of Punjab.

Senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the extension in jurisdiction given to the BSF should be withdrawn. The SAD asked the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to immediately apprise the Union home minister about the problem created by the dual jurisdiction of Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF).

Dr Cheema said a recent case in which two drug and weapon smugglers escaped the law due to non-cooperation in Faridkot district was an eye opener.

“It is now clear that dual jurisdiction is coming in the way of policing in the border areas. Earlier when the jurisdiction of the BSF had been increased from 15 kilometres (km) along the international border to 50 km it was stated that it was a technical issue and that the BSF would complement the efforts of the State police,” he said.

“From the Faridkot incident and numerous others it is becoming clear that the BSF wants to work independently and is openly hostile to pleas of cooperation from the Punjab Police. This is striking at the very essence of the federal structure,” Dr Cheema added.

He said the CM should approach the Union home minister Amit Shah immediately without fail and request that the jurisdiction of BSF be reverted to the earlier 15 km radius.

Dr Cheema said simultaneously the CM should request the Union home minister to ensure complete cooperation of the BSF with Punjab Police authorities even in the limited jurisdiction of 15 km once it came into force.

“Smugglers and narco-terrorists should not be allowed to take the benefit of dual jurisdiction to get off the hook. In fact even closer cooperation is required to ensure Pakistan does not succeed in its efforts to foment trouble in the border state,” he said.

The SAD leader also requested the CM to apprise the Union home minister about state Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s recent tours to the border districts which had also created confusion vis a vis the chain of command in Punjab.

“As per norms the Centre only intervenes in a state in case there is a constitutional breakdown. Otherwise the elected state government is allowed to tackle all issues of law and order. This sentiment should be conveyed to the centre by the chief minister to ensure the federal structure of the country is not tweaked in any manner whatsoever”, Dr Cheema added.