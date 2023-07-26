Jaipur rural police have named sacked state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha as an accused in hospital land encroachment case, sources have said.

The hospital land in Govindgarh is owned by an NRI and Gudha’s personal assistant and brother-in-law were arrested a year ago in this case.

After the appearance of Gudha’s name in the matter, the police had decided to forward his file to CID.

As per officials, the land being encroached belongs to one Dr Banwari Lal Meel, who owns BL Meel hospital. He stays in an African country, but has given his power of attorney to one Nirmal.

On August 20, 2022, a few goons armed with rods came to encroach the land, but the villagers got them arrested.

During investigation, the goons took the name of Gudha and said they were sent by him. Thereafter it was decided to send his file to the CID, said police sources, adding that the file has now reached the CID office.

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha was sacked as a minister on last Friday and marshalled out of the Rajasthan Assembly on July 24.

He has made startling claims that he possessed photos from a ‘red diary’ containing potentially damning evidence of corruption against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.