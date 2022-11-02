Sachin Pilot likens PM Modi’s praise of Gehlot to that of Azad

Describing it as an interesting development in politics, Sachin Pilot, a young brigade Congress leader, on Wednesday, remarked that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at Mangarh Dham meeting was similar to that of the PM hailing Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha.

“We have all seen what happened after that. It should not be taken lightly.” Pilot, who has been silent on the two-year-old rift with the Rajasthan CM, told a selected electronic media reporters here at his residence.

Recalling the AICC’s show-cause notice to two ministers, Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore for boycotting the Rajasthan CLP meeting in the presence of two AICC Observers and resignation of 92 MLAs to the assembly speaker, Pilot demanded action against the three leaders who had broken the discipline of the party.

The youth leader further said, “Notices were given to three prominent leaders, and it was learnt that they have replied to the notices individually. Ours is a disciplined party, the rules and regulations are equal for all of us in the party. Quick decisions should be taken even on notices. Rules of the party are applicable to all. Now that Kharge ji has taken over, it cannot happen that indiscipline has been considered but a decision is not taken on it.”

Pointing out that KC Venugopal had said a decision will be taken by September-end, before the Congress presidential polls, he said the matter of discipline is also under the notice of Venugopal.

“The AICC will also take a decision on who should sit on which post, what responsibility has to be assigned to each office bearer. Only 13 months are left for the assembly elections in Rajasthan. Whatever decisions have to be taken, steps have to be taken, action could not be taken even in the form of a meeting of the legislative party,” Pilot pointed out.

Pilot, who is in-charge of Himachal Pradesh elections, called the two elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh important, and predicted that the Congress is going to win in both the states.

On Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former deputy chief minister, said Rahul Gandhi was getting overwhelmed public support, due to which the BJP was getting nervous. Very soon, the Yatra will enter Maharashtra, and in December, it will enter Rajasthan via Baran-Jhalawar.

Yesterday at Mangarh Dham, PM Modi hailed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at a programme saying, “As CMs, we worked together. Ashok Gehlot was the senior-most in our tribe. Gehlot is still the senior-most CM among those who are still sitting on the stage.”