S. Bharathan takes over as Director of Refineries of HPCL

S. Bharathan has taken over as Director of Refineries of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), a Maharatna Company, on October 1, 2022.

Prior to taking over as Director – Refineries, Bharathan was serving as Executive Director at Refineries Coordination with Additional Charge of R&D.

S. Bharathan has wide exposure to the Refinery Operations of the Company and has worked in the Operations and Technical Departments of Mumbai and Visakh Refinery for over 25 years.

He has also worked in the Corporate Office on Margin Management & Refinery Project Process for over 4 years. Further, he is also leading HPCL’s Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC) in Bengaluru for the last 3 years. Under him, HPGRDC has reached the filing of about 380 patents.