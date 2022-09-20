RWWCO organizes Drawing Competition for Railwaymen wards

RWWCO organizes an All India Railway Drawing & Painting Competition for wards of Railwaymen working throughout Indian Railways.

This event was organized in order to encourage artistic talent amongst the children of the rail fraternity.

These competitions were organized on 11th & 18th September respectively throughout Indian Railways where thousands of railway wards participated very enthusiastically in an Essay competition where they expressed their thoughts on various topics.

The main event in the Delhi area was held in Conference Hall, Rail Bhawan where Mrs. Meena Tripathi, President/RWWCO personally supervised the events and gave away souvenirs to children.