Russia, on Wednesday, strongly backed India’s candidature along with that of Brazil for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

“India and Brazil should absolutely be at the UNSC. Developing countries should be given adequate representation there,” Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, observing that developed countries have not paid heed to the demands of developing countries.

Speaking at the ‘Raisina Dialogue’, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, he also stated that the western countries, especially the US, have failed to address issues at the G-7, necessitating the creation of G-20.

Slamming the concept of Indo-Pacific, Lavrov said it made no sense to create such a grouping when Africa and the Gulf were not included in it.

“It’s not at all open, it’s an attempt to move towards something more divisive. This doesn’t include the Gulf or Africa, it looks benign, but it’s something else,” he said.

Ridiculing the Indo-Pacific concept, Lavrov said it was created only to counter China, and India was well aware of this fact.

Lavrov, who was in India on a brief visit, also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.