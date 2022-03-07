Russia accuses Ukraine of using force to prevent evacuation

Russia today again accused Ukraine of using force to prevent the evacuation of civilians, including foreigners, from the conflict zones.

In a readout issued by Moscow after a telephonic conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia said Putin informed the Indian leaders about the decision of the Russian armed forces to establish a ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors amid the worsening humanitarian situation.

”However, nationalists, using force and different kinds of provocations, continue to prevent the evacuation of civilians, including foreign citizens, from the battle zones,” the readout said.

It said Putin and Modi continued to discuss the situation around special military operations in Donbass, including the evacuation of the Indian citizens. ”Putin pointed out that the Indian students held by the radicals in Kharkov managed to leave the city only after strong international pressure on the Kiev authorities,” it added.

The statement said Russian military personnel was making every effort to ensure the evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy. Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the Russian side for the measures taken to send Indian nationals back to their homeland.