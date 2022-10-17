‘Rude Alliance Air staff harass passengers’

A woman has lodged a complaint of misbehaviour and harassment with the Alliance Air, alleging that she and her family missed a flight from New Delhi to Shimla at the Indira Gandhi Airport as no announcement regarding check-in was made by the staff of the airline.

Talking to The Statesman, Shalini Gujral said on 13 October, she, her

husband and her kids were to fly from New Delhi to Shimla by the 6:25 AM flight.

“We reached the airport at about 5:20 AM and were in the queue

at the check-in counter at 5:25 AM. However, no one announced the check-in for our flight closing and we were still in the queue. We realised this and went ourselves to the counter,” she said, adding the airline’s staff was extremely rude and unhelpful.

Shalini claimed that even after seeking their help repeatedly, the staff took an adamant step not to help the family. ”This incident made my 9-year-old cry and they (staff) were very argumentative,” she said, adding the airline could even check the security camera to see the family standing in the queue at the entrance and check-in.

“If they had made an announcement or accommodated us on time, we would not have missed our flight,” she said. When contacted by The Statesman, the airline acknowledged the receipt of the

email saying that it would revert.