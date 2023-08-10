Ruckus in UP assembly as govt rejects demand for caste census

The Uttar Pradesh assembly witnessed ruckus after the BJP government refused to accept the demand of the Samajwadi Party for caste census in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a written reply in the state assembly during question hour, said on Thursday that the issue belongs to the Central government and the state has no plans to conduct such a census in the state.

He said, “The subject of census is mentioned at number 69 of the Union List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. Census Act 1948 and Census Rules 1990 have been made by the Government of India for census work, under which census work is done. This is done by the Government of India.”

The Samajwadi Party has been demanding caste wise census of the state’s population and had included the issue in its manifesto during 2022 assembly elections in the state.

In the state legislative council too, SP members sat on a dharna in the well of the house on their demand following which the proceedings was adjourned for 15 minutes.