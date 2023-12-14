Ruckus in Lok Sabha over security breach; Opposition demands Amit Shah’s resignation

A ruckus broke out in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after Opposition MPs demanded resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach incident.

The Opposition MPs disrupted the House proceedings and raised slogans, prompting Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

“All of us are concerned about what happened in the House yesterday and the security of the House is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat,” Birla said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the government is not taking the issue seriously and demanded that Shah address the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting on Thursday with senior Cabinet ministers, including Shah and Anurag Thakur, over the incident.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police special cell has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the matter.

The police have arrested six people, including four main accused and two others for giving shelter to them. One more accused is on the run.

The incident took place on Wednesday during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha when two men — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped in the well from the visitor’s gallery and set off canisters that emitted a yellow smog.

Their other two associates – Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde – fired similar canisters outside the Parliament and shouted slogans against “dictatorship, injustice and unemployment”.

According to reports, they all were part of a Facebook page on legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and were inspired by his 1929 act in which Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt hurled bombs in the British Parliament from the visitor’s gallery.

They allegedly wanted to draw Parliament’s attention towards the issues of unemployment, women’s safety and farmer’s plight.