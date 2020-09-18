A bitter feud broke out in Lok Sabha on Friday between the BJP and Congress leading to the adjournment of the House after the Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged the Nehru-Gandhi family of misappropriating funds.

Countering his remarks, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lashed out at Thakur calling him a chhokra (boy).

Upholding the validity of the PM CARES Fund, Anurag Thakur said, “From the high court to the Supreme Court, every court has validated the PM-CARES fund. Little children have contributed to it from their piggy banks. Nehru set up a fund that has not been registered to date. You (Congress) only made a trust for the benefit of the Gandhi family. You made Sonia Gandhi its chairman. It should be investigated.”

His remarks provoked uproar in the Parliament. Opposition members even accused Speaker of being biased in the proceedings.

“Who is this boy from Himachal,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in an attack on Thakur.

“How did Nehru come into this debate? Did we take (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi’s name? This two-bit chhokra” he said.

Congress demanded apology from Anurag Thakur and staged a walkout. However, Speaker Om Birla asked the opposition members to follow the Covid protocol and keep their masks on.

“If anyone plays with safety then they will be named and thrown out of the house,” he said.

Kalyan Banerjee, member of Trinamool Congress accused the Speaker of being biased and of trying to shield BJP MPs.

To tackle the chaos, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha and called an informal meeting of floor leaders.