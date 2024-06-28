RSS transfers several office-bearers in east UP

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has transferred several office-bearers in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken during the ongoing three-day meeting of the Sangh, which began in Lucknow on Thursday, sources said.

The agenda of the meeting, being chaired by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, is to discuss the preparations for the organisation’s centenary year and other organisational issues with the functionaries from Kashi, Goraksh, Kanpur, and Awadh regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, Sultanpur’s ‘Kshetra Sewa Pramukh’ Yudhveer has been transferred to the Seva Bharti office in Kashi.

Manoj Kumar, the ‘Sah Kshetra Sampark Pramukh’ of Ayodhya, has been transferred to Gorakhpur.

‘Akhil Bhartiya Sah Gau Sewa Pramukh’ Naval Kishore has been shifted from Gorakhpur to Prakriti Bharti Mohanlalganj, Lucknow.

‘Mukhya Maarg Sampark Pramukh’ Rajendra Saxena has been transferred from Kashi to Lucknow.

‘Paryavaran Pramukh’ Ajay Kumar has been posted to Kashi.

‘Kshetra Pracharak Pramukh’ Rajendra Singh has been shifted from Kanpur to Bharti Bhawan Lucknow.