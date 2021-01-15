Under the nationwide campaign, a top leader of RSS and general secretary, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday formally launched the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Fund Collection and Sampark Program in Jammu and Kashmir.

RSS’s Sarkaryavah started the campaign from Valmiki Mohalla of Gandhi Nagar locality of Jammu city and urged for participation of people for the construction of the Sri Ram temple with their contribution and active participation.

Speaking on the occasion Joshi said that it is not just a fund collection event , but a program to connect people and the society. He said that the cooperation and devotion of the society have ensured beginning of the construction of this grand temple of Sri Ram at Ayodhya which was the aspiration of millions of Hindus around globe.

Joshi also appreciated and reminded the contribution and struggle of Sikh community in construction of this temple in Ayodhya from very beginning.