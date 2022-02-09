RSS calls for ‘Bharat centric education with focus on spiritual oneness’

The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) has called for imparting ‘Bharat centric education’ with a focus on the spiritual oneness of the country.

At the end of its three-day ‘Samanvay baithak’ or co-ordination meeting at Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad) early January this year, RSS Sah Sarkaryavah, Manmohan Vaidya said the issue of education was discussed in detail at the meeting held last month. The meeting is held every year in January and September.

“Discussions were held on initiatives for Bharat centric education…Bharat’s tradition has been focusing on spiritual oneness. National Education Policy has expressed our spiritual diversity from across the country,” the senior RSS leader said.

RSS pointed out India had not been historically a welfare state and whenever necessary the society had sought assistance from the government. Rabinadranath Tagore expressed the same in his ‘Swadeshi Samaaj’, (one of the articles written by the Nobel laureate), it maintained.

The Sangh further said that Swayamsevaks through Samajika Samarasta initiatives are working to eradicate caste discrimination and social harmony. About the RSS goal, the Sangh maintains that “making Bharat as the greatest, noblest nation in the world is the goal of Sangh.”

The Sangh leader said after a brief lull during the peak of the Covid pandemic the Sangh Shakhas were being held once again. He also spoke about the RSS preparations for third wave of the Covid pandemic.

“In preparation for the third wave of Covid 10 Lakh people 6000 development blocks have been trained. Sangh shakhas which were closed during first pandemic have restarted now. Compared to 2019 Oct, Sangh work has restarted in 93 per cent places. A lot of youth are expressing their interest to join Sangh via our website also,” the senior RSS leader said.

“Between 2017 and 2021, an average of over 1-1.25Lakhs are expressing their interest to join Sangh…Of the 55000 shakhas being run, 60 per cent are for students, youths and 40 per cent for others,” Vaidya added. He said the RSS was working for the consolidation of entire society as ‘an aware society’ would be better equipped to solve its problems.