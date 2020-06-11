Doubling down on its allegation that the BJP is indulging in horse-trading in Rajasthan to destabilise the government, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has now claimed that the Rajya Sabha polls had been deliberately delayed for the same.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Congress MLAs and independents at resort on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, Gehlot said: “Election (Rajya Sabha) is here. It could have been conducted two months back but they had not completed the buying and selling in Gujarat and Rajasthan, so they delayed it. The election is going to be conducted now and the situation is the same.”

“How long will you do politics by indulging in horse-trading? It will not be surprising if Congress gives them a jolt in the time to come. Public can understand everything,” the chief minister added.

At least 90 MLAs, both Congress and independents had been moved to the Shiv-Vilas Resort by the Congress fearing poaching by BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls slated to be held on June 19 for 24 seats out of which three seats each are in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and four in Gujarat amongst others.

For the three seats, Congress has nominated two candidates — KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, while BJP, making the game further interesting, has also fielded two candidates — Rajendra Gehlot and Omkar Singh Lakhawat.

In the Rajasthan Assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state.

Claiming a heavy transfer of cash to Jaipur, Gehlot said there were reports about the BJP’s plan similar to that of Madhya Pradesh and some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore in cash with Rs 10 crore in advance.

“One of our MLAs was offered Rs 25 crore, 10 crore in advance and 15 crore later as horse trading, but he informed us on time. We have been tipped that a huge cash amount has been transferred from Delhi to Jaipur recently which has been informed to us by investigative agencies,” the Rajasthan CM said.

CM Ashok Gehlot said the party workers and independents will meet on Thursday again as Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha, KC Venugopal will be coming to Jaipur.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Rajya Sabha elections were postponed under pressure because the BJP could not poach MLAs in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, alleging a bid to poach the party MLAs and the independent legislators backing the government, government chief whip Mahesh Joshi forwarded a written complaint to the DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

He has demanded strict action against BJP workers for trying to lure away the Independent MLAs with money power.

Earlier, the elections were scheduled scheduled for March 26 but was allegedly postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.