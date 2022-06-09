BTP issues ‘whip’ to 2 MLAs to abstain from RS polling, MLAs reluctant to follow order

After two days of its MLAs supporting the Congress party in the RS biennial and seen in official pictures with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at Udaipur, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has served a whip to its two MLAs Ramkumar Roat and Ramprasad Dindor to abstain from voting on June 10. Though political differences surfaced between the party President Velaram Ghoghra and MLAs.

When asked why the BTP took a u-turn, one of the BTP MLAs, Ramkumar Roat, told SNS,

said, “This whip was issued late on Wednesday night by the president at his own level, without consulting us. We will take up this matter at the party level today”.

In his letter to the party MLAs, BTP State President Dr Velaram Gohgra expressed dissatisfaction on the tribal people’s various demands including a famous Kankari Dungari case alleging that the Congress government never fulfilled the demands or addressed any grievances in the last three and half years.

“The party has voted you (both MLAs) to show ability to work for their voters who have sent them to Vidhan Sabha, thus you both follow the whip and abstain from voting and be neutral”, Ghogra strictly underlined.

When questioned why he did not respect his own MLAs decision, Ghoghra told SNS, “Both MLAs went to Udaipur without consulting me and without my knowledge. A delegation of members which they carried was false, neither of them shown in pictures with CM was a member of the BTP nor any party functionary”.

“It is most unfortunate that neither of the MLAs talked or discussed RS Voting strategy at the party meeting or forum”, Ghoghra said.

The voting for 4-RS seats would begin tomorrow at Vidhan Sabha building from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes starts at 5 pm.

Congress’ Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwariand, BJP’s official candidate G S Tiwari, and BJP supported Independent Subhash Chandra, Media baron and Chairman of Essel group are vying for the four seats of RS as four sitting RS MPs (all BJP) would complete their term on July 4. BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will retire on RS seats (from Rajasthan).