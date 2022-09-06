Rs 1200 cr worth narco-terror module: A team of Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a biggest narco-terror module marking a massive success against terror funding, by arresting two Afghan nationals and recovering drugs worth more than Rs. 1200 Crores in the International Market.

The team of special cell confiscated around 312.5 kilograms of Methamphetamine and 10 kg of heroin from the possession of both the accused.

If sources are to be believed, Pakistani link has emerged in one of biggest drug recovery in Delhi. There is a suspicion that the Pakistan-based Haqqani network used to receive a cut from the money that was generated by these Narco deals and further used for funding terror activities in India.

The Special Commissioner of Police Special Cell, HGS Dhaliwal confirmed the news in a press conference saying that this is one of the largest seizures of Methamphetamine drugs in the history of India. This finest quality of Methamphetamine can go up to around Rs. 30,000 per gram in the international market, said Special CP Dhaliwal.

Notably, this is the third big drug bust by the same special cell team in recent times, after seizure of around 334 kg and 354 kg of drugs in the past.

He said, both the Afghan nationals were living in India since 2016.

According to the police, on September 4, the Crime Branch team of Delhi Police in a joint action with a team of Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Gujarat succeeded in nabbing one Afghan national with 4.2 kilograms of Heroin from the Vasant Kunj area in South West Delhi.

Methamphetamine is one of the most expensive illegal drugs in the world. This is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It is chemically similar to amphetamine (drug) which is used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, a sleep disorder.

During the investigation of mysterious death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat, the Goa police have alleged she was forced-fed methamphetamine.