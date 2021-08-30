Rs 11,000 cr disbursed to 50L farmers: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, whose BJP government at Centre is facing state-wide protests by farmers against the three contentious farm laws, on Monday said his government in the last 2,500 days under his helm has disbursed about Rs 11,000 crore to 50 lakh farmers.

On completion of his government’s 2,500 days, Khattar told the media that the government ushered a new era of corruption-free, paperless and faceless governance by rising above the ideology of dividing Haryana in the name of regional and district-wise development.

He said he has not only ensured state’s transformation as a growth magnet by upholding framers’ interest, uplifting the poorest of the poor, providing ample employment opportunities to the youth but also focused on chalking out plans wherein the state can rapidly move towards ensuring ‘ease of living’ for the economic upliftment of the people, besides improving the rankings on happiness index.

Khattar claimed that the development works done in last 2,500 days is something the previous governments had ‘failed’ to deliver even in their 50 years of tenure.

He asserted that since he sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the state has been ‘dedicatedly working’ towards swiftly taking Haryana on the development track by ensuring equitable development of all 90 Assembly constituencies.

He further said that keeping farmers’ interest on the top has always remained the utmost priority of the government.

Various initiatives and schemes have been launched for their welfare and an amount of Rs 11,000 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of about 50 lakh farmers under these schemes.

Announcing an exemption on stamp duty to the farmers, Khattar said now only Rs 5,000 will be charged per the deed.

“Earlier it used to be seven per cent of the registration fee,” added the Chief Minister, who faced protest by the farmers when he was on the way to address the media at the Chandigarh Press Club.

Khattar said in the 2500 days a giant leap has been taken in terms of infrastructural reform.

The Medium Term Expenditure Framework Reserve Fund of about Rs 8,700 crore has been created in 2021-22 for big long-term projects.

As many as 17 new national highways were announced, of which work on 11 is in progress.

The project of Regional Rapid Transit System Connectivity between Sarai Kale Khan and Panipat is being planned at a cost of about Rs.30,000 crore.

He said Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor has been sanctioned for Palwal-Sonipat and Sohna-Manesar to be built at a cost of about Rs 6,000 crore. The Rail Coach Repair Factory is being set up on 161 acres in Sonipat.

Further, describing the Hisar airport as a major project, Khattar said the integrated aviation hub in Hisar will not only play a pivotal role in revolutionising state’s civil aviation sector but would also ensure immense possibilities of employment in the field of air training, air handling and repair, etc.

Karnal, Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula are being developed as smart cities and more new smart cities will be developed in Haryana.

The Metropolitan Development Authority is established in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula for ensuring the overall development of big cities, he elaborated.

“We have made provision for banning anyone who is found guilty in any conspiracy regarding paper leak for two years along with imprisonment for a term ranging from two to 10 years and a penalty of minimum Rs. 5,000 and maximum of Rs 10 lakh. For this, the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021, has been passed in Vidhan Sabha,” added the Chief Minister.