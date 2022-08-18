Rs 11-cr coins scan: CBI conducts searches at 25 places in Rajasthan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, conducted searches at 25 locations in Delhi, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Udaipur and Bhilwara at the premises of around 15 former bank officials and others including branch manager/joint custodian, cash officers, etc. in an investigation of a case related to alleged frauds in coins worth Rs 11 crore at SBI, Mehandipur Balaji Branch in Karauli district. .

The CBI had registered a case on 13 April 2022 in compliance with the orders of the High Court of Rajasthan and took over the investigation into the case earlier registered at Police Station Todabhim, Karauli (Rajasthan) on the fraud in coins detected while counting of the coins at the aforementioned bank branch in August 2021.

The incriminating documents recovered during searches are being scrutinised, an official release said here. Further investigation into the case is on.