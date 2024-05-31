Rourkela steel city records ten unusual deaths possibly due to heat stroke

The Odisha Government-run hospital in Rourkela steel town has reported ten unusual deaths, which could be possibly due to the heat wave seeping across the State.

The deaths occurred within a span of six hours starting from 2 pm. While eight were received dead, two died undergoing treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), officials said on Thursday.

”We are yet to arrive at a definite conclusion whether fatalities were sunstroke-related. The body temperature of two hospitalised patients was recorded at 103-104 degrees, which was quite high. This could be the possible reason for the death. The history of the majority of patients could not be recorded as they were brought dead”, said Sudharani Pradhan director-in-charge of RGH.

Exact cause of the death can only be ascertained after the postmortem report is received, she said.

Meanwhile, the coastal State continues to reel under severe heat wave conditions with nine weather stations recording maximum temperatures of above 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The industrial town of Jharsuguda recorded the season’s highest temperature at 47 degrees C