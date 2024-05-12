RMP leader’s sexist remark against KK Shailaja, Manju Warrier triggers political row in Kerala

Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader KS Hariharan has courted controversy after making a derogatory statement against CPI-M leader and LDF Vatakara Lok Sabha candidate KK Shailaja while commenting on the alleged morphed video of the LDF Vadakara candidate.

Refuting allegations that the UDF had spread the alleged morphed porn video of KK Shailaja, also called Shailaja teacher, Hariharan at a United Democratic Front (UDF) function in Vatakara on Saturday asked “Who will make “porn videos of the teacher?”.

“Will someone make a porn video of the teacher? It would be understandable if it was Manju Warrier’s porn video,” said Hariharan while addressing an event inaugurated by opposition leader VD Satheesan in Vatakara on Saturday.

By his blatant sexist remarks, the leader of the RMP, which is a constituent in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state, has not only insulted one woman but two — Shailaja teacher and actor Manju Warrier.

After the incident sparked much outrage and criticism, Hariharan later issued an apology through his Facebook account. “It was pointed out to me by friends and journalists that I made an inappropriate comment in a speech in Vadakara today. I sincerely apologise for making the inappropriate statement.”

Vadakara MLA and RMP leader KK Rama publicly rejected Hariharan’s anti-women remarks. Rama told the media that Hariharan’s remarks were inappropriate.

“Such remarks or a single word against women should not come from anyone. It is something we are constantly discussing about. But we still see many people continue to make such remarks. These kinds of remarks are very painful in a progressive society,” said Rama.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan had said that the UDF does not accept KS Hariharan’s controversial statement. The misogynist remarks should not come from anyone. Political leaders should always set an example for others while speaking in public, he said.

“You can express political disagreement with women, but cannot abuse them personally,” said Shafi Parambil MLA, the UDF candidate in Vatakara.

Meanwhile, the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI-M, approached the state police chief seeking to register a case against Hariharan for his misogynist remarks.

During the Lok Sabha poll campaign in April, Shailaja teacher alleged that the Congress was resorting to personal attacks against her and spreading misinformation online. She also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Vadakara Congress candidate Shafi Parambil. She alleged that her morphed pictures were posted on an Instagram page titled ‘Ente Vadkara KL18’, which contains posts supporting Congress.