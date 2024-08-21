Rise of India augurs well for global stability & peace: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday highlighted the significance of India’s inclusive, multilateral approach in driving progress for the Global South.

“The rise of India, a vibrant democracy and home to one-sixth of humanity, augurs for global stability and peace,” he stressed.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave on the theme “Creating ONE Future”, the Vice-President emphasised the need to synergise efforts towards creating a common future for the well-being of all, with public participation as the hallmark of such efforts. “Creating One Future is quintessential to humanity’s sustainability, and this challenge can no longer be delayed,” he stated.

Referring to climate change as ‘a ticking bomb’ and ‘the greatest threat to humanity’, he urged all countries to collectively focus on combating the challenge. Underlining the necessity of mass involvement and optimum utilisation of natural resources, he cautioned, “We have no other planet to inhabit.”

Drawing attention to the deep-rooted ties between India and Africa “forged by shared histories, common struggles, and mutual aspirations for a just and progressive future”, Mr Dhankhar elaborated on various facets of the partnership, touching upon economic, social, environmental, security and diplomatic aspects, among others.

“A resurgent Africa and a rising India can give a strong impetus to South-South Cooperation, especially in areas like clean technology, climate-resilient agriculture, maritime security, connectivity, and the blue economy,” he said.

Describing the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during India’s Presidency in 2023 as “a matter of great pride and a significant geopolitical development”, he expressed appreciation for the participation of African countries in the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuel Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. “To further provide a voice to Africa in the UN, we also completely stand behind the African Union’s ‘Ezulwini Consensus’ and the ‘Sirte Declaration’,” he stated.

Expressing India’s gratitude to Africa for helping recreate the country’s bio-diversity by providing Cheetahs, the Vice-President noted, “This development enthused the nation and brought an emotive connect between Bharat and Africa.” He also invited the African countries to join the International Big Cat Alliance.

Noting that India has historically never believed in expansion, he underscored India’s participatory approach towards building and strengthening partnerships. “Bharat, with massive digitisation and technological advancements, offers numerous avenues for cooperation and presents opportunities for mutual benefit and shared success,” he said.