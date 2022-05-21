Rijiju slams Cong-era diplomats

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju today attacked diplomats during the Congress regime for recommending colleges for grandkids of Pandit Nehru.

“Since someone is attacking India on foreign soil and lamenting the independence of our Foreign Service, the Tweets below show classic Congress style functioning – diplomats were busy fixing colleges for grandkids of Pandit Nehru. Congress should be ashamed,” Rijiju said in a tweet.

The Minister was reacting to Aryan D’Rozario’s tweet which says, “Dad today scanned par-Dadaji’s personal papers from his time in GOI. Going through them I discover that he recommended Trinity College, @Cambridge_Uni as “best” for Rajiv Gandhi, who would go on to become PM of India! T.N. Kaul would go on to become FS.”

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks stating that “BJP has spread kerosene all over the country” and said that the Gandhi family is tarnishing the image of the country.

“Rahul Gandhi recently spoke at a seminar of Cambridge University in London and tarnished the image of the country by going there. It has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family that they hate PM Modi ji and speak against Mother India,” Bhatia told a press conference in the national capital.

Bhatia today called Rahul Gandhi a desperate Congress and failed leader. “Rahul Gandhi….whenever he goes to foreign soil, whether it is London, America, Singapore, his expressions show somewhere the condition of today’s Congress party. From 1984 till now, it has been on fire in the country. It is engaged in planting and disturbing harmony.”