Rewa bus accident: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced to provide ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the road accident in Rewa district.

A total of 15 people died in a tragic road mishap in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Friday night in which a passenger bus collided with a truck. At least 40 people were injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa and the bodies of the deceased are at Teonthar Civil Hospital. Also, 20 injured have been referred to Prayagraj for treatment.

Chouhan expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident near Teonthar in Rewa district last night.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said that free-of-cost treatment is being given to the injured at Sanjay Gandhi Medical Hospital in Rewa and also an additional amount of Rs 10,000 each will be provided.

“As soon as we came to know, the Madhya Pradesh district administration, along with District Collector and SP, began the rescue and relief operation. Our people sent the injured to hospital. We are getting them treated free of cost at Sanjay Gandhi Medical Hospital,” said Chouhan.

Most of the passengers on the bus were residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Chouhan further said that he has also briefed his Uttar Pradesh counter Yogi Adityanath about the accident this morning.

Uttar Pradesh administration officials have reached Madhya Pradesh.

“As per the info so far, 15 people died. Their bodies have been kept at Teonthar and arrangements are being made to send them to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. I also briefed the UP CM about the accident, this morning. UP admin is also alert. Their DM has also reached Teonthar,” the Chief Minister said.

रीवा में हैदराबाद से गोरखपुर जा रही यात्री बस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ था। इस अत्यंत हृदय विदारक घटना में दिवंगत आत्माओं के प्रति मैं श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। ।। ॐ शांति ।। मैं ईश्वर से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 22, 2022

The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm on Friday when the bus with about 100 people on board, headed to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, collided with a truck trolley in the Suhagi Pahari area.

“A compensation of Rs 1 Lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased on behalf of MP Govt. Some injured have been discharged from the hospital; free of cost treatment is being given to them but they are also being given Rs 10,000 each,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of 15 people in a road accident in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for critically injured.