Revival of Congress necessary for country: Sonia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today charged the BJP with pursuing a divisive agenda even as she asserted that the revival of the Congress was not essential for her party alone but for the society at large.

“The divisive and polarising agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state. History, not just ancient but also contemporary, is mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented to add fuel to this agenda, she said, addressing a meeting of the Congress Party in Parliament (CPP).

She said it was for everyone to stand up and confront the forces of hate and prejudice. ”We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries,” she added.

Sonia called for “unity at all levels” in the party set-up even as she spoke about the grand old party’s “shocking and painful” defeats in the recent Assembly elections.

Observing that the road ahead for the Congress party was more challenging than ever and the spirit of resilience of party workers was under severe test, the Congress chief said she had received many suggestions on how to strengthen the party and she was working on many of them.

“The road ahead is more challenging than ever before. Our dedication and determination, and our spirit of resilience are under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it. Our revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone–it is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself and indeed for our society as well,” she said.

Sonia also accused the ruling establishment of targeting the Opposition, its leaders and workers. “The full might of the state machinery is unleashed against them. Maximum governance to those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation. Such blatant threats and tactics will not frighten or silence us nor will we get cowed down,” she said.

She also hit out at the BJP for rising inflation and asked the party members to sustain the ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat ‘campaign.