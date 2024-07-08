Revanth Reddy urges those who left Cong to return to make Rahul next PM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday gave a clarion call to people who left the Congress to return to the party while urging its activists to work harder to make Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi the next prime minister.

The Congress observed the birth anniversary of its former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Revanth Reddy who is also the PCC chief reminded party leaders and workers that Gandhi could have assumed the post of Prime Minister during UPA rule, between 2004-2014 but was never keen on posts or positions.

Meanwhile, another BRS MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy met the chief minister at his residence after six BRS MLCs joined the ruling Congress last week.

Since last year, the Congress has been celebrating the birth anniversary of Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, fondly known as YSR with much fanfare. With the party in power this time, the celebration of his 75th birth anniversary was quite grand.

Addressing party workers, Revanth Reddy said, “I remember YSR’s statement after coming to power for the second term in 2009 that Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister of India. YSR left us before Rahul could ascend to the post. All Congress workers should strive hard to make him the Prime Minister.”

He further said that the Congress MP was inspired by YSR’s own padayatra to undertake his Bharat Jodo Yatra last year which was instrumental in the party’s victory in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. He also said that the six guarantees promised by the Congress during Assembly elections were also inspired by the welfare schemes of YSR who reigned as the chief minister of unified Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2010 before he died in a helicopter crash leaving the party rudderless in AP.

He said Gandhi was already working hard as LoP and just a step away from the post of Prime Minister. He exhorted the Congress supporters to work to ensure Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister.

“Posts and positions are not important for Rahul Gandhi. He could have become the Prime Minister anytime between 2004-2014. True supporters are those who work hard to make Rahul the next Prime Minister” said the chief minister before adding “I appeal to all YSR fans to join the Congress.”

He also referred to his decision to appoint 35 Congressmen to nominated posts in the government which was officially announced on YSR’s birth anniversary as a reward for their loyalty to the party.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also gave a similar call to those who have left the Congress to back the party once more and ensure the welfare programmes reach people. Claiming that the Congress will work for the people for next two decades, he said people flocking to the party was evidence enough that it was functioning well.