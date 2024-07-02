Revanth-Naidu meeting on July 6; BRS wants 7 mandals back

With Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposing a meeting with his Telangana counterpart on July 6 to iron out differences related to bifurcation, the BRS has asked the latter to demand the seven mandals be returned along with the Lower Sileru hydel power project.

Late evening Naidu had released a letter written to Revanth Reddy on ‘X’ which spoke about cooperative development between the two states. He also proposed a meeting between the two chief ministers at Hyderabad.

“It has been 10 years since bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganization Act which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states. It is imperative that we address these issues amicably with utmost diligence and resolve. In light of this, I propose that we meet at your place on 6 July, Saturday afternoon,” read the letter to the Telangana chief minister.

Since Revanth Reddy had been with the TDP in the past before joining the Congress, the two leaders share a warm rapport. After TDP’s victory in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy had called up his former leader and congratulated him.

Both governments are now preparing an agenda to be discussed between the two chief ministers. There has been no consensus between the two states on the assets belonging to 23 corporations including the Regional Transport Corporation, State Finance Corporation and others mentioned in the Ninth Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Similarly, disagreement has existed over the 30 institutions mentioned in the Tenth Schedule including Telugu Academy. There are other thorny issues which also need to be resolved between the two states.

Meanwhile, BRS leader T Harish Rao reminded that Chandrababu Naidu was in a powerful position since his party was a key ally of the BJP.

He said Reddy must demand that Andhra Pradesh should return the seven mandals and the Sileru hydel power project since these were transferred to the neighbouring state in 2014 without the consent of Telangana. These mandals were in the backwaters of Polavaram Dam and hence Naidu had put pressure on the Centre to transfer these mandals to Andhra Pradesh even before taking oath.