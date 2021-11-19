Return to your families and start anew : PM to farmers

After a long tussle between the farmers and the Modi government which lasted almost a year during when several protests rocked the country pushing it to darkness where solution seemed impossible, the Modi government finally has ushered in a new dawn of hope with the announcement of repealing the three farm laws and thus, once again bringing hopes and smile on the faces of farmers who have now been advised to return to their families and start a new beginning after innumerable days of arduous protest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Gurpurab, said that today is a day where positivity must prevail. He expressed joy in making the announcement and said that the government no longer wishes to indulge in blame games but will work towards the fulfilment of the wishes of countrymen.

He clarified that the centre had no ill intention in introducing the laws but only had noble motives to help the small and marginal farmers with these three laws. It may be recalled that countless meetings had taken place between the farmers and the government to date but the impasse remained intact until today.

The decision quite apparently brought smiles on the faces of lakhs of farmers, many of whom had taken ill due to the year-long protest which continued throughout day and night. But no longer will it continue as farmers hailed the decision by the central government and many couldn’t stop themselves from bursting out with tears. The farmers said that they would now eagerly wait for the implementation of the decision, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.