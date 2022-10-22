Retired IAS officer A K Mangotra conferred Global Achiever Award

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Global Foundation conferred the Global Achiever Award on a retired IAS officer, A K Mangotra, for best administrative services.

Mangotra received the honor for his outstanding ability to reach a new level of success through his dedication, hard work, and confidence. The award was given to him at a function held on 17 October.

Mangotra served as joint secretary to the former president late APJ Abdul Kalam for all five years of his presidency. During this period, he organized presidential visits to around 30 countries.

Mangotra retired as secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Home Affairs where he was also responsible for the interaction of Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Reduction.