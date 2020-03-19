In the light of the looming high risks posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic and COVID 19, the Government of India (GoI) has declared Restricted Movement Order from 18 to 31 March 2020.

The Order has come into effect from 12 midnight, 18 March 2020. This was conveyed by an administration notification.

The National Security Council had a coordination meeting between government agencies on 17 March 2020 to ensure the smooth implementation of the Order.

To ensure that the needs of the people are not affected during the restricted period, certain services listed in Attachment A (Essential) and Attachment B (Non-Essential) are allowed to operate and the public is required to obey all the regulations stipulated by the authorities.

Following the declaration, certain follow-up steps have been taken to coordinate and detail out the implementation of the Order.

To implement the Restricted Movement Order, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 was gazetted on 18 March 2020. PDRM and RELA have been appointed as the authorized persons under Section 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

To ensure the effectiveness of the Order, the general public is advised to stay home at all times except to fulfill basic needs. Apart from that, it is very strongly recommended that all people practice social distancing to prevent being infected by COVID-19.

If there are any further questions, the general public can contact the National Operations Administration Centre, National Security Council at 03-8888 2010.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had on Wednesday called the coronavirus an “enemy against humanity”. The Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news conference, “This coronavirus is presenting us with an unprecedented threat.”

Attachment A (Essential) and Attachment B (Non-Essential) explained below

Attachment A (Essential) covers the following

1. Financial Banking Services and BURSA:

ATM Services — Operational

Online Services — Operational

ATM/CDM/Cheque/Security Machines — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

Counter Services — Minimum Operations

Bursa — Operational

2. Electric and Power:

Repairs, Maintenance, Operations — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

3. Fire Department:

Fire-fighting operations — Operational

Operations centre — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

4. Port /Airport operations:

Port/Airport operations — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

5. Postal and courier services:

Postal and courier services — Operational

Counter Services — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

6. Prison/ Temporary Detention Centre/ Depo/ Immigration / Lock Up:

Operations — Operational

Visits — Not Allowed

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

7. Fuel and Lubricants:

Fuel Stations — Operational

Production, refining, storage, supply and distribution — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

8. Health Services:

Health Operations/ Hospital/ Clinic/ Public and Private Pharmacies/ Traditional Medicine Shops/ Veterinarian/ Dialysis Centre — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

Alternative Medicine Centres — Closed

Visits — Not allowed except for critical cases according to current ruling of MOH

9. Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing:

Operations — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

10. Broadcasting and television:

Operations and information dissemination — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

11. Telecommunications Services:

Operations/Maintenance — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

Counter Services — Closed

Data Centre — Operational

Call Centre — Operational

12. Land/Sea/Air Transport (including e-hailing):

Operations/Maintenance — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

13. Water Services:

Repairs/Maintenance/Operations — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations

14. Important Government Services / Statutory Bodies:

Public Aviation

Custom Excise

Immigration

Marine

Weather

Printing

Registration

JPJ

Counter Services — Minimum Operations

Enforcement — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations

15. PDRM/ATM:

Operations and Enforcement — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations

Training/Courses — Suspended

16. Security/Safety related industries/businesses:

Operations/Maintenance/Supply/Service — Operational

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

17. Supply and Food Preparation Service:

Restaurants/ Stalls

Small business/food truck/ food court

Hotel restaurants

Supply of raw food — Allowed

Take away — Allowed

Delivery — Allowed

Dine-in — Not allowed

Drive-thru — Allowed

18. Groceries/ small grocers/ supermarkets/ public markets/wholesale markets:

Operations — Allowed

Buying necessities — To have limits per family

Night market/farmers market — Not allowed

Shopping mall — Closed except for groceries and food outlets

Delivery — Allowed

19. Online Services:

Operations — Allowed

20. e-commerce:

Operations — Allowed

21. Wildlife Services:

Operations — Allowed

General Administration/ Others — Minimum Operations/ Work From Home

22. Hotel/Homestay/Short terms rentals:

Accommodation operations — Allowed but need to be confined in the accommodation during the quarantine period and to order room service

Incidental operations (pool/pub/gym/bar/restaurant/spa) — Not allowed

Kitchen — Operational for room service only

Attachment B (Non-Essential) covers the following:

1. Vehicle repairs:

Repair services — Minimum Operations

Towing services — Allowed

2. Construction and renovations:

Infrastructure Construction (in progress construction) that impacts safety and security — Allowed but subject to review by JKR and DOSH

3. Religion:

Religious Gatherings — Not allowed

Funeral management — Allowed with minimal participation

4. Sports/ Leisure Outings — Not allowed/ closed

5. Gatherings/ Performances / Concert / Busking / Zumba / Clubs / Disco / Bars / Karaokes / Cinemas / Family Entertainment Centres / Fun Fair / Arcade — Not allowed and closed

Weddings/Events — Not allowed

6. Movement within the country — Not allowed except for purposes to get basic needs and healthcare access

7. Leaving the country:

Citizen — Not allowed

Non-Citizen — Allowed

Returning citizens — Allowed but undergo health screening and 14-day self-quarantine

8. Foreign visitor entry — Not allowed except those with diplomatic status, permanent residents, expatriates in essential services and must undergo 14-day self-quarantine and is on a case-to-case basis

9. Malaysians working in Singapore/Thailand/ Brunei / Indonesia — Not allowed