Restoring dignity, delivering justice: Punjab CM announces ₹67.84 cr loan waiver for SC families

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said that the state government is working tirelessly for the welfare of the weaker and underprivileged sections of society, leaving no stone unturned in its efforts.

Addressing a gathering during a function to distribute loan waiver certificates to beneficiaries, the Chief Minister stated that the government is serving the people with missionary zeal to empower the common man. Mann emphasised that the government is using its authority to help the needy and the underprivileged and is committed to ensuring the maximum welfare of every section of society.

The Chief Minister said that in the past, loans of affluent individuals were routinely waived by previous governments, while the needs of the poor were ignored. For the first time in the state’s history, this relief has been extended to underprivileged and weaker sections. He noted that the state’s budget has been allocated specifically for the welfare of the common people, and every penny of the state’s exchequer is being spent on public welfare.

Mann further asserted that the education sector is a top priority for his government, recognising its critical role in the upliftment of marginalised communities. “Education is the key to every individual’s success, and we will spare no effort in ensuring quality education for every youth in the state,” he said, adding that the government has sufficient funds to strengthen and rejuvenate the education system.

He remarked that such functions, which bring public happiness and empowerment, were rare under previous regimes. Now, with a new era of governance, the government is launching people-centric initiatives and creating job opportunities for the youth. Mann described these developments as a glimpse of “Rangla Punjab,” where days of joy are being celebrated through transformative initiatives.

The Chief Minister announced that a total loan waiver worth ₹67.84 crore has benefited around 4,800 families. This includes the waiver of loans disbursed up to March 31, 2020, by the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development & Finance Corporation (PSCFC). The scheme covers all such loans, offering significant relief to Scheduled Caste and Divyangjan loanees. In total, 4,727 loanees—comprising 4,685 defaulting and 42 regular ones—will be covered under this initiative.

He added that “No Dues Certificates” (NDCs) will be issued to beneficiaries, and the entire amount of ₹67.84 crore—including principal, interest, and penal interest calculated as of April 30, 2025—will be reimbursed to PSCFC by the state government. Importantly, even those who have previously benefited from earlier waiver schemes are eligible under this initiative. No recovery proceedings will be initiated post-waiver, and accounts will be considered fully settled as of the cut-off date.

According to the 2011 Census, Scheduled Castes comprise 31.94 per cent of Punjab’s population. Many in this community availed of PSCFC loans to start self-employment ventures for economic upliftment. However, due to adverse circumstances such as illness, loss of an earning member, or lack of income, some borrowers were unable to repay. With this waiver, 4,727 poor SC and Divyangjan beneficiaries will receive relief comprising ₹30.02 crore in principal, ₹22.95 crore in interest, and ₹14.87 crore in penal interest.

Mann said the initiative will help restore the dignity of these families, enabling them to lead more respectable lives. “This is not just a loan waiver—it’s about restoring dignity, delivering justice, and offering a fresh start,” he declared. Beneficiaries will now be able to redirect their financial resources towards productive activities and family support.

He emphasised that it would be unjust to recover loans from families who faced dire circumstances such as the death of the primary earner, chronic illness, or complete financial destitution. The government, therefore, decided to waive such loans. He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has once again proven that it fulfils promises.