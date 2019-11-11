As the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra after BJP declined the offer saying that it did not have required numbers to stake claim of the government, the Shiv Sena looking to take the helms of Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and NCP. Now NCP has come out in support of Shiv Sena.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday said it is the responsibility of “all of us” to give an alternative considering the plight of people in the state amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in government formation.

Anushakti Nagar MLA Malik, however, said the NCP will take any decision in consensus with its ally Congress in the evening. He also said that communication was going on between the Shiv Sena and NCP.

While talking to reporters, Malik said that there is a need to reach a consensus on “certain big issues” while working out a common minimum programme.

“It is the responsibility of us all to give an alternative given the plight of the people and farmers. We are expecting a decision from the Congress. If there is a consensus, we will proceed towards government formation,” Malik said.

Malik, however, said the NCP will not proceed with its decision till the Congress leadership takes a call on government formation in the state. Amid reports that the Congress is likely to give outside support to the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, the grand old party has called a second meeting to take a final call on the issue, today at 4 pm.

With the reports of its majority of MLAs favouring support to the Shiv Sena and the NCP in the state, the Congress leadership will take a call today. “We will take decision based on their decision. We will take decision together as he fought the election in alliance,” Malik said.

“Our party is ready to give an alternative. But we have maintained right from the beginning that any decision be taken together with the Congress,” he said.

With the Uddhav Thackeray-led party making efforts to reach out to the NCP, Malik said, “The communication from the Shiv Sena is on. It was there earlier too, it is on even now. But until the Congress takes any decision, we will not take any decision.”

Ahead of the NCP’s core committee meeting in the morning here, senior party leader Praful Patel said they have not taken any decision yet on the ongoing impasse.

“This is a serious issue. The BJP and Shiv Sena fought polls in alliance. They got majority, we (Congress and NCP) didn’t. In the changing political scenario, it is a not an easy question as to who should form government with whom,” he said.

“We have not discussed anything with anyone. (NCP chief) Pawar Saheb said there is no discussion…we have not made any decision yet,” Malik told reporters.

The Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the October 21 state polls, while the NCP and Congress bagged 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

The Sena, which has 56 MLAs in the 288-member House after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30 pm today to stake the claim. While Shiv Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first.

The Shiv Sena would have to break away from the BJP-led NDA before the NCP can think of lending support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for government formation, the opposition party had said.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant had resigned from the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet on the directions of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena is set to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari this afternoon and hand over a letter of support and seek more time to prove majority. A high-level meeting of the party will take place at Sena Bhavan later today.

Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader of Legislative Party, will lead the delegation to the Maharashtra Governor.

According to reports, Thackeray had on Sunday met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on the Maharashtra impasse.

The Sena and the BJP have been locked in a tussle since the Uddhav Thackeray-led party raised demand for the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis and implementation of a “50:50 power-sharing” formula, which entails equal allocation of ministerial portfolios. The BJP has rejected both the demands.

(With inputs from PTI)