Resistance brewing in BRS ahead of Telangana polls

Fresh trouble seems to be brewing for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana as its sitting MLA Rekha Nayak of Khanapur constituency, on Friday, offered to resign over denial of ticket to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

Two other senior leaders and ticket aspirants of the BRS have already joined the Congress with their supporters in New Delhi in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday.

Aware of the discontent among those who were denied tickets, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tried to pacify some of the disgruntled MLAs as well as those who joined his party from the Congress.

Former deputy chief minister T Rajaiah, who lost his Ghanpur constituency to his archrival Kadiyam Srihari, was appointed chairman of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samiti.

Sitting MLA from Jangaon Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, who was also denied renomination, was appointed Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) chairman.

Similarly, Uppala Venkatesh, who defected from the Congress, was made vice-chairman of Mission Bhagiratha from Kalwakurthy constituency.

Thakur Balaji Singh, vice chairman of zilla parishad from Nagarkurnool district, joined the Congress from BRS along with a large number of his supporters.

Meanwhile, Congress aspirant for Malkajgiri ticket, Nandikanti Sridhar, quit the party after Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, the sitting BRS MLA of the same constituency, joined the Congress. Mynampally was promised a ticket from the constituency and his son Rohith the nomination from Medak constituency.

Sridhar was also appointed chairman of the Most Backward Classes Corporation (MBC) to pave the way for Marri Rajasekhar Reddy’s nomination as BRS candidate from Malkajgiri.

Yet another disgruntled BRS MLA Rekha Nayak said she was wronged as the ticket went to Bhukya Johnson Naik, who is likely to join the Congress. Rekha Naik said, “Let us see how BRS wins in Khanapur Assembly constituency?”

She also accused the KCR-led party of not giving value to the contribution of women despite its favourable stand on the Women’s Reservation Bill.