Resident Doctors’ Associations to hold protest march against rape & murder of Kolkata trainee doctor in Delhi

The Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) across Delhi will hold a joint protest march on Friday from 2 p.m. from the Nirman Bhavan in the national capital against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last week, said RDA in a press statement.

“A comprehensive joint meeting was conducted by the representatives of Resident Doctors’ Associations, including AIIMS Delhi, SJH, MAMC… After extensive discussions, it was unanimously decided that all RDAs across Delhi will conduct a joint protest march on August 16, 2024, from 2 p.m. at Nirman Bhavan, New Delhi,” said the statement released on Thursday from Resident Doctor’s Associations, AIIMS.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) also held an emergency meeting to discuss the rape and murder incident on Thursday and the association has decided to hold a candle march at India Gate at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Speaking on the issue, DMA President Alok Bhandari, said, “Today we had an emergency meeting… Everyone was angry and very pained by what happened to one of our sisters and daughters in Kolkata. The Delhi Medical Association has called for a nationwide strike against this incident. If the government still does not wake up and does not find a permanent solution to these problems, then people associated with the medical profession will have to come on the streets. With this demand, we have called for a strike for 24 hours from Saturday to Sunday… After all, this is a public issue… There cannot be a more shameful thing for this country than this.”

On Thursday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine starting from 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 to 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 18.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.