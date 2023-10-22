Resentment over BJP candidates’ list in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP’s 5th list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, announced on Saturday, invited resentment from some quarters in the party and reached the Scindias’ Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior on Sunday, as supporters of Munna Lal Goyal staged a protest, as he has been denied a ticket.

Goyal is a loyalist of Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and had won on a Congress ticket from the Gwalior East constituency in 2018 assembly election. Later, Goyal followed Scindia in quitting the Congress and joining the BJP in 2020.

However, Goyal lost on the BJP ticket in the following byelections. He was repatriated by the BJP and appointed the chairman of the MP Seed Corporation.

Advertisement

He was hopeful of getting a ticket for these polls, but the BJP denied him a ticket.

Goyal alleged that he has been working tirelessly for the BJP for the past five years but still he has been denied a ticket. He said he would speak with senior party leaders about the issue.

Jyotiraditya Scindia met the protestors outside the palace and assured them that he stands by them and Goyal. Scindia said he would try to sort out the matter.

The assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh would take place on November 17