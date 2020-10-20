Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the spread of coronavirus cases and with the festive seasons arrived, has addressed the nation.

“In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but Covid-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate,” PM Modi said.

“Many people have become reckless, you are putting the lives of your family and loved ones at grave risk. Because of the festive season people are going out in large numbers, crowding public places,” he added.

With the relaxations coming post lockdown, PM Modi pointed out that, “Recently, we saw many photos & videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn’t right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember – whether it is America or Europe, cases declined & then there was sudden spike.”

Appreciating the work done by the country to contain the spread of virus, PM Modi said 90 lakh beds, 12000 testing centres and 2000 labs are in action to tackle Covid.

“India will soon cross 10 crore tests which is a very big achievement in our fight against the pandemic. Our covid warriors including doctors, nurses and health workers have served our massive population with great competence,” he added.

“India will soon cross 10 crore tests which is a very big achievement in our fight against the pandemic. Our covid warriors including doctors, nurses and health workers have served our massive population with great competence,” he added.

“Our recovery rate is among the highest in the world. Out of every million, we have around 83 deaths. This, compared to other nations, which see around 600 deaths per million, is much better,” PM said.

Cautioning the nation PM said, “In Europe, America and other countries, the number of cases have seen a hike yet again after seeing a reduction. We should continue to be careful and not be callous until the vaccine of the virus is created.”

“For the first time in many decades the whole world is united on a war footing to fight the corona pandemic.”

“Since the janata curfew we have come a long – many people have gone back to work but the danger of coronavirus is not over yet.”

“The death rate per million population In India is 83 whereas in countries such as US, UK and Brazil the number is over 600. India has been successful in saving lives of its citizens better than developed nations,” PM said.

This was the 7th address of the Prime Minister since the lockdown.