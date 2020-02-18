Three Islamic religious preachers called Jamati were injured in an attack by some unidentified miscreants in Ekdi village of Saroorpur area here on Monday evening.

All three of them were taken to the hospital and given first aid but the incident evoked communal tension in the area followed by which a crowd of dissidents came out in protest. They collected at the spot holding wooden staffs and jammed the road protesting the incident.

The situation was controlled by the police intervention and the officials were successful in pacifying the protestors after promising stern action against those involved in the attack.

Circle officer of Sardhana area Pankaj Singh said that the situation was under control. He told that the three jamatis who were injured in the incident are now fine. “They were immediately taken to the hospital where they were treated upon the injuries. Two suspects in the incident have, however, been taken into custody for interrogation,” he informed.

A Jamat from Lisari Gate area had gone to Village Ekdi in Saroorpur area of the district for preaching. A group of preachers had visited Village Pathauli nearby on Monday. When they were returning to Village Ekdi in the evening they were attacked by some unidentified miscreants.

The news of the attack spread like a wildfire and the villagers from the nearby villages gathered there. They jammed the road demanding immediate action against the attackers.

Circle officer Jitendra Singh and SHO of Sardhana Upendra Malik rushed to the spot with the force and assured the angry villagers that prompt action would be taken against the attackers. They also called influential persons of the neighbouring villages to pacify the angry villagers.

The angry villagers returned after the officials assured of prompt action in the case.