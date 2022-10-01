Rejuvenation of Devika at Udhampur to be completed this year: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said North India’s first National River Rejuvenation project of Devika at Udhampur will be fully completed within the next two to three months.

Taking strong exception to the delay caused by the contract agency, the Minister said the project which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now being monitored directly by the centre. He said instructions have been issued to expedite work on the last leg of the project and to avoid any inconvenience to the general public on account of the ongoing work.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who was presiding over the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee Meeting (DISHA) at Udhampur, also issued instructions to the administration to immediately initiate the process of getting the Government Medical College Udhampur enrolled for the NEET entrance test so that the first batch of MBBS may be started by next year.

He also complimented the Udhampur administration for ranking among India’s top districts in PMGSY road construction for the last three consecutive years.

The minister also suggested the elected representatives and PRIs to strategize the nature and sector of entrepreneurship to be brought up in the upcoming new Industrial Estate in Udhampur. He said, a decision has been taken to earmark milk product “Kalari” under “One District One Product” programme and instructed that the follow up in this case needs to be done.

Threadbare discussion were held on various central schemes being implemented in different sectors of the district like financial progress of under district Capex budget 2021-22 & 2022-23, Financial and physical progress under district Capex budget including CSS & loan, physical progress under district Capex budget 2022-23, Status of back to Village scheme, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Sericulture and other schemes.

He took extensive review of all schemes undertaken by different departments in the district. District heads of various departments apprised the Union Minister about the status of different schemes taken up and their status as on date. The Union Minister directed the concerned departments to mobilise their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100% eligible beneficiaries under all schemes and no eligible beneficiary to be left out.